GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for a debate hosted by News 8 on Oct. 13.

The debate between the Democratic incumbent and Republican challenger will begin at 7 p.m. and run for an hour. Political reporter Rick Albin will moderate, asking the candidates about the most important issues in Michigan.

It will be the first televised debate between the two candidates. It will air on WOOD TV8, stream on woodtv.com and be shared with media partners around Michigan.

The general election is Nov. 8.