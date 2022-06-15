GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The candidates running in the Republican primary for the U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Michigan District will meet for a roundtable discussion on WOOD TV8.

Two Republicans are on the ballot for the Aug. 2. primary: Incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer and challenger John Gibbs.

Gibbs is being supported by former President Donald Trump. Meijer was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the roundtable, they will discuss the issues important to you and that Congress will have to deal with going forward.

The 3rd District, like all congressional districts in Michigan, has been redrawn. It now covers parts of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

The roundtable will air on WOOD TV8 at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, and the following day, Sunday, June 26, at 10 a.m.

