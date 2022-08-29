GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8, Your Local Election Headquarters, will bring the candidates in a key West Michigan race together ahead of the November general election.

The 3rd District Congressional Debate will be live on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. It will bring together John Gibbs, a Republican, and Hillary Scholten, a Democrat, to discuss issues important to West Michigan voters and respond to questions submitted by viewers.

The debate will be a half-hour televised and live streaming event on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com. It will be anchored by WOOD TV8 political anchor Rick Albin.

Michigan’s newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District includes the core of West Michigan, from the city of Grand Rapids to the lakeshore, including Grand Haven and Muskegon. West Michigan voters will choose a new representative in a district that has been in the national eye in recent years and is considered a national political bellwether.

Submit your questions for the debate here:

The general election is Nov. 8, 2022. To register to vote, visit https://vote.gov/register/mi/.

Your Local Election Headquarters: 3rd Congressional District Debate

Wednesday, September 13, 2022

7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. EST

The Michigan 3rd Congressional District Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social Media WOOD TV8 NBC Grand Rapids woodtv.com @woodtv



