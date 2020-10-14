Little COVID-19 worries surround POTUS’s W. MI visit

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — At Muskegon County Republican Party headquarters on Wednesday, volunteers were busy preparing for Saturday’s scheduled campaign visit by President Donald Trump.

Volunteer say there’s little worry about the rally spreading coronavirus.

“We’ll be outsides. We’ll be social distancing as much as possible. I understand we will be required to have masks,” said Muskegon County GOP volunteer Sandy Kempf.

But with the president’s rhetoric on masks and other COVID-19-related issues, will supporters follow the rules?

“I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt that they’re going to follow the safety precautions for themselves as well as everybody else involved,” said Kathy Moore, health officer at the Muskegon County Health Department.

Moore says the venue owner has assured the health department the rules under the recent executive order for the state will be followed.

The order allows large, outdoor gatherings up to 1,000 people as long as there’s room for social distancing and everyone wears a mask.

Moore knows many that attend rallies for the Trump campaign disagree with that order.

“But I think, for the most part, more of them believe that they should stay the distance, that they want to support the president, but they also want to stay safe,” she said.

The health department can enforce those rules, but Moore says they would need a ceased and desist order signed by a judge.

By the time that happens, the rally will be over.

Moore has a message for Trump supporters no matter where they fit into the mask debate:

“Regardless of feelings of one way or another, please continue to practice safety measures.”