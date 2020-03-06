Why Whitmer, Gilchrist endorsed Biden

DETROIT (WOOD) — Only days ahead of Michigan’s presidential primary, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced her endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden to be Democrats’ candidate to take on President Donald Trump.

On Friday, her lieutenant governor, Garlin Gilchrist, followed suit.

“I’m voting for Joe, and here’s why: Joe Biden is passionate about expanding health care and he’s been able to deliver,” Whitmer explained to News 8 Friday in Detroit. “It’s in Michigan that 680,000 people got health care coverage because of Medicaid expansion because of the work that (President) Barack Obama and Joe Biden did.”

“The issues that I’ve been working on ever since I came back to Michigan in 2014 have been the same things that Joe Biden’s been showing up for in the communities in Detroit where I live and all across the state,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.

The Michigan primary is Tuesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a candidate again this election cycle, won the state’s Democratic presidential primary in 2016.

The November general election is Nov. 3. Republican President Donald Trump took the state in 2016 general election, beating out Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Hear more from Whitmer and Gilchrist on this Sunday’s episode of “To The Point,” airing at 10 a.m. on WOOD TV8.

