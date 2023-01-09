GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three top Michigan Democrats have sent a letter to the Democratic National Committee saying that they want Michigan’s presidential primary moved up to February.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks of Grand Rapids and Speaker of the House Joe Tate of Detroit sent the letter, a spokesperson working on behalf of the effort to move the primary told News 8.

Under a plan announced by the DNC last month, Michigan would go fifth in next year’s primaries and come before Super Tuesday. South Carolina would go first, unseating the Iowa caucuses from their traditional spot. New Hampshire and Nevada would go next and then Georgia and Michigan.

The Michigan Legislature would have to agree to the move, a forgone conclusion given that Democrats now control both chambers and given the state party is anxious to move up in the primary order to give Michigan a bigger platform in national politics.