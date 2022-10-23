WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her ‘Getting Things Done’ road trip tour.

The governor is going city to city rallying voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

“We’re busy. We’re moving all across the state,” Whitmer said. “I’m leaving from here and going to Holland. I was in Marquette yesterday, so we will be all over the state just trying to ensure people understand what we’ve done where we want to be headed.”

Gov. Whitmer on Getting Things Done road trip tour at General Teamsters Union Local 406. (Oct. 23, 2022) Gov. Whitmer on Getting Things Done road trip tour at General Teamsters Union Local 406. (Oct. 23, 2022) Gov. Whitmer on Getting Things Done road trip tour at General Teamsters Union Local 406. (Oct. 23, 2022)

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, state Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and state Sen. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, joined her as they seek re-election. State representative candidate John Fitzgerald and U.S. congressional candidate Hillary Scholten was also there.

All say they want to see a Democratic majority in the House and Senate.

“We take no community, no vote for granted. We’re working hard to earn a second term because I think in a second term we can continue our forward march,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer will face GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in the Nov. 8 election.