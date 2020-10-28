Whitmer, state leaders to hold election briefing

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows off her mask during a July 28, 2020 briefing in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state leaders will hold a press conference about the election today.

The briefing is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel will discuss the coordinated efforts to ensure an orderly election.

Michigan has already set a new record for absentee ballots. The SOS said Tuesday that 2.1 million ballots had already been cast absentee, meaning it has passed preliminary security checks verifying signatures and been accepted by clerks’ offices.

The conference will be available on WOODTV.com.