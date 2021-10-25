Whitmer raises $3.1M, Craig $1.4M in governor’s race

Elections

by: The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised $3.1 million over three months for her reelection campaign and had $12.6 million on hand a year before the 2022 election.

Former Detroit police chief James Craig outraised a field of Republicans vying to challenge her, collecting $1.4 million.

The numbers were reported Monday, the quarterly deadline.

The Democratic governor continued to use an exemption to collect more than the individual $7,150 limit because of longshot efforts to recall her from office. The GOP is challenging the strategy in court.

Eleven Republicans have formed candidate committees to run against or explore a challenge to Whitmer.

