Whitmer has nearly $10M for election, shifts funds to party

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stands behind a podium before a pre-taping of her State of the State address, to be done live later in the evening, at Detroit Diesel in Redford, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign reports raising an additional $2.5 million over two months but also transferring out $3.8 million it can’t spend because Republicans’ longshot recall efforts failed.

Entering the election year, the first-term governor’s account had about $9.9 million, according to a report filed Monday. That dwarfs all 13 Republican challengers.

Kevin Rinke, who contributed $2 million toward his candidacy, led the GOP field with about $1.5 million in the bank.

Whitmer had collected nearly $4 million in excess contributions above the limit under an exception to fight potential recalls. She transferred $3.5 million that wasn’t spent on recall-defense activities to the Michigan Democratic Party, and returned $250,000 to donor Mark Bernstein.

