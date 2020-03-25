Whitmer extends canvass deadline for March 10 election

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to extend the canvass completion date for the the March 10 presidential primary.

The date to finish checking and finalizing vote totals has been moved to April 24 to ensure that counties have enough time while social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“I am grateful to Governor Whitmer for ensuring our democracy will remain robust during this public health crisis,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a Wednesday statement. “Providing more time to canvass the recent election will provide certainty for Michiganders that our elections are accurate and worth everyone participating in.”

She previously announced that absentee ballots will be mailed to everyone voting in May 5 elections without needing to request one.

All Secretary of State branch offices are temporarily closed under the governor’s stay-at-home order.

