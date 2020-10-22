Whitmer, Dems launching 4-day bus tour with Biden’s campaign

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wears a mask with the word “vote” displayed on the front during a roundtable discussion on healthcare, Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. The arrest of a group of anti-government vigilantes in a kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents a new twist in the 2020 political fight for the battleground state. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)/

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching a four-day bus tour across Michigan with Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential campaign before the Nov. 3 election.

No passengers will actually be on the bus, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats instead will travel in a caravan of vehicles.

The tour starts Friday in Taylor, a Detroit suburb, with a rally hosted by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell. Whitmer, a co-chair of Biden’s campaign, plans to appear at some events over the four-day period.

The “soul of the nation” tour is designed to promote early voting and boost support not only for Biden but other Democrats on the ballot. Stops will include car rallies, sign distributions, early voting sites, absentee ballot drop boxes and volunteer mobilization events.