GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While candidates are making their pitches to voters, local officials are offering reminders before people head to the polls on Nov. 8.

About 772,000 people in Michigan have already voted absentee, but the state says well over a million are expected to vote in person. Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons and Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck reminded those voters to bring their identification to speed up the process.

“We do require a voter ID in Michigan,” Posthumus Lyons said. “However, like it or not, if you don’t have one, you are able to receive a ballot if you sign an affidavit of identity saying you are who you say you are.”

“There’s a mechanism that we can go back and make sure that you’re still able to vote, as long as you’re on the poll book and a registered voter,” Roebuck explained.

The pair told voters to be prepared with their choices: It’s a long ballot with lots of races, so make sure you research beforehand so you know who you want to choose.

“Michigan.gov/vote‘s a great resource as you go in to recognize there’s a lot of offices to choose from, a lot of offices to vote on,” Roebuck said.

Posthumus Lyons warned voters to be aware of a recent increase in campaigning near polling places. That is legal as long as it happens at least 100 feet away from the entrance to the poll location.

The clerks also reminded voters that poll workers are your friends and neighbors.

“We have 30,000 election workers in the state of Michigan,” Roebuck said. “These are your neighbors, your mom, my mom is an election worker, my friends are election workers, my neighbors are election workers. This happens in your community.”

“They’re bipartisan — Republicans and Democrats are in those polling locations making sure the election is administered according to law and in order to be held accountable,” Posthumus Lyons said. “So just know that this isn’t coming from on high. These are people within your community that are running the elections.”

They stressed that Michigan law has checks throughout the voting process to make sure the count is correct. It is also transparent:

“I’m going teach you everything you want to know about elections and maybe even more, but don’t just take my word for it. Come and see it for yourself,” Posthumus Lyons said. “There are so many opportunities for you to get involved, to observe and to learn the process so you can have confidence because it’s your election.”

Hear more from the clerks on this weekend’s episode of “To The Point.”