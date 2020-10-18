WATCH: Magic Johnson campaigns for Joe Biden in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — NBA basketball legend Magic Johnson returned to his old high school in Lansing Saturday where he spent the day campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The event focused on voting and called for everyone to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

This was one of two stops for the former basketball star — the other was in Detroit, where he spoke with a group of Black men in a “shop talk” roundtable about voting.

Johnson’s event happened on the same day President Donald Trump made a stop on the west side of the state where he continued his campaign in the Muskegon area, and just a day after Biden spent time in the Detroit area.

Johnson spoke with WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing, one-on-one following his stop in Lansing. He touched on what this election means to him, what it’s like to be back at his old high school and why he’s taking his platform from the court to the campaign trail.

