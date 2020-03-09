Biden in Michigan for campaign stops on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting Michigan for several campaign stops on Monday, including one on the west side of the state.

Biden visited Cherry Health’s Heart of the City Health Center in Grand Rapids on Monday morning. He was introduced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has endorsed him, citing his work on health care.

“Thanks to the Obama-Biden administration, we were able to extend health care to almost 700,000 Michiganders, many of whom saw a doctor for the very first time because of that work,” Whitmer said.

The governor also referenced the federal bailout of the automotive industry.

“I know Joe, and more importantly, Joe knows and cares about Michigan,” she said.

Biden also praised Whitmer, noting her work on Medicaid expansion while she was in the state Legislature and opposition to work requirements.

“Governor, under my administration, you’re going to have a partner in the White House who is never, never, never going to undermine Medicaid,” Biden promised.

There has been talk of Whitmer getting tapped to be the vice presidential candidate on the Democratic candidate, though she has in the past said she’s not interested in a job in Washington.

Biden called the expansion of community health centers like Cherry Health one of the “crowning achievements” of the Affordable Care Act.

“(They) are more than a source, as I said, of medical treatment — they’re a source of dignity,” Biden said.

He argued the Medicare for All plan proposed by his opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, would take too long to implement and be too expensive. He said he would restore the parts of the ACA stripped away under the Trump administration and add a Medicare-like public option for anyone who need or want it.

“This plan can actually pass through Congress,” he said.

He went on to say he would double the federal investment in community health centers like Cherry Health, in mental health and substance abuse treatment, and in telehealth programs.

“I’m running to protect the progress we fought for, progress that lives and breathes here at Cherry Health,” Biden, who toured the center following his remarks, said.

Biden will be joined by former presidential-hopeful Kamala Harris at the “Get Out to Vote” rally in Detroit Monday evening. The event will be held at Renaissance High School, located at 6565 Outer Dr. W.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Members of the public who wish to attend the Detroit rally can RSVP here.

Sanders, who was in Grand Rapids for a rally Sunday, will also hold a rally in Detroit Monday afternoon. Sanders won Michigan in the 2016 presidential primary, but a poll released Monday shows he is more than 20 points behind Biden this time.

