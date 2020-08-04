Voters weigh in on exercising rights during pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even during the coronavirus pandemic, voters are still going out to the polls to make their voices heard during the August election.

Poll workers are wearing masks and hand sanitizer is near the entrance. These are just a few of the changes that officials are implementing to keep people safe.

“I came here first to try to avoid the people,” said voter Katheren Palmer.

Right at 7 a.m., Palmer went to LaGrave Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids to exercise her rights.

“Getting out and voting and making sure that those changes happen are extremely important right now, more than they ever have been,” Palmer said.

Palmer says even though there are risks, as long as safety measures are put in place, it’s worth it.

“There’s a lot of social injustice in the world right now, an excessive amount of social injustice, and there’s a lot of things happening in the country and things need to change,” Palmer said.

Voter Tommy Brooks has the same mindset.

“I got to, you know, try to do my right for the citizens of Grand Rapids, Michigan and come out and cast my vote,” Brooks said.

This year polling locations are not as crowded, as many people are voting absentee due to the pandemic.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says more than 1.28 million absentee ballots have been cast this primary so far, breaking the record for the most absent-voter ballots ever cast in a Michigan election.

Whether in person or by mail, these two voters encourage everyone to make their voices heard.

“It may change things and changing things is the way of life,” Brooks said.

“Just get out and vote, just do it,” Palmer said.

If you don’t want to vote in person on Tuesday, you have until 8 p.m. to return your absentee ballot. Officials recommend dropping it off to your local clerk’s office drop box.

More information about the primary election can be found online.