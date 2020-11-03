Early reports of long lines, issues at some W. MI poll places

Voters line up outside as polls open at the polling station at the LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed church in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There were early reports of long lines and a few technical issues at some West Michigan polling places Tuesday morning.

More than 60 people were lined up outside the St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Grand Rapids’ West Side shortly after polls opened at 7 a.m.

Voters line up outside the St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Grand Rapids shortly after polls opened Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

There have been reports of technical issues at some polling places in West Michigan.

In northeast Kent County, the Oakfield Township clerk told News 8 their electronic poll books were down briefly Tuesday morning. Voters were able to cast their ballots, but those ballots must be counted separately. The hardware issue has since been resolved.

In-person polls close at 8 p.m. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the Secretary of State advises you to bring your ID. You are strongly urged, but not strictly required, to wear a mask at the polls.

“We are highly recommending that everybody wears a mask. You won’t be turned away for not wearing a mask because there are certain people who for certain reasons can’t. We aren’t just going to disenfranchise someone just because they don’t wear a mask,” Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp told News 8. “But keep yourself six feet apart from each other and make sure we have a good community feel when we go to the precincts.”

Shortly after polls opened, a News 8 crew saw most voters outside LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church in downtown Grand Rapids wearing mask and social distancing.

Before Election Day, more than 3.1 million people voted absentee in Michigan.

If you still have to return your absentee ballot, drop it off in person at your clerk’s office or a drop box within your jurisdiction before polls close. Election workers will collect ballots from boxes for the last time at 8 p.m. Do not put your ballot in the mail — it’s too late for that because it must be back to the clerk’s office today. A Nov. 3 postmark is not good enough to get it counted.

On Monday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it’s possible that Michigan could see more than 5 million total votes and could break records. With so many votes expected, Benson says it could be Friday before everything is tallied.