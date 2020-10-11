Vice President Mike Pence to hold rally near GR

Elections

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to the Grand Rapids area on Wednesday.

He will be hosting a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Lacks Enterprises, Inc. facility on Kraft Avenue, which is near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The event will start at 12:30 p.m. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Michigan is considered to be a critical state in the November election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Grand Rapids earlier this month. President Donald Trump held a rally in Michigan in September.

More information about the event can be found online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links