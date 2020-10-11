Vice President Mike Pence to hold rally near GR

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to the Grand Rapids area on Wednesday.
He will be hosting a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Lacks Enterprises, Inc. facility on Kraft Avenue, which is near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.
The event will start at 12:30 p.m. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m.
Michigan is considered to be a critical state in the November election.
Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Grand Rapids earlier this month. President Donald Trump held a rally in Michigan in September.
More information about the event can be found online.