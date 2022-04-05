ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Eighteen-term U.S. Rep. Fred Upton says he will not seek reelection to Congress this fall.

Upton, a Republican from St. Joseph, made the announcement Tuesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

His decision comes after Michigan’s congressional district lines were redrawn, putting Upton and Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, in the same district.

Upton has served Southwest Michigan in Congress since 1987. He is a member of the Problem Solvers caucus, which aimed for bipartisan solutions to get things done.

He was among 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids was also among those 10.

Huizenga is running in the newly drawn 4th District.

“I am in. I’m full-bore running,” he told News 8 in January.