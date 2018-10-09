Elections

Tuesday last day to register to vote in Nov. elections

Posted: Oct 09, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In Michigan, Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November elections.

24 Hour News 8 spoke with Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck about the midterm elections and how to register to vote. 

There are a couple of ways to register. One way is to go to a Secretary of State branch office or county, township or city clerk’s office. Residents can also mail in paperwork as long as it is postmarked on Tuesday. 

"I think it’s important, it's very simple to do. It's a quick form, it's an easy process, it gets you in the system and you are able to have your voice heard," said Roebuck. 

Roebuck said he expects Ottawa County to have a big turnout on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Usually, Ottawa County has a 60 to 65 percent turnout during the midterms, but this year they expect about 70 percent of people to vote. 

Also, the county has had an uptick of voters register this year — about 15,000 new voters registered in 2018.

You can check online to see if you’re are registered to vote. You can also find your polling location and a sample ballot.

Registration ends by the close of business Tuesday. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


