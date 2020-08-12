Trump’s son says trade policies have helped MI

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with U.S. tech workers, before signing an Executive Order on hiring American workers, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On a day when much of the political news was in reaction to the finalization of the Democratic ticket, President Donald Trump’s campaign was out working to keep focus on its message.

Asked if the Trump ticket was still focused on Michigan, Eric Trump, the president’s son, said he was confident his father would win in the state again.

“Michigan has benefited tremendously” from the Trump presidency, he said in a video call with News 8 Wednesday. “Ever since Bill Clinton signed NAFTA, you lost 70,000 factories in this country, most of which, many of which, that were in Michigan. And you look at many factory jobs going back there, you look at the automotive industry and how well on a relative basis that has done, Michigan has been treated incredibly, incredibly well based on my father’s trade policies and I think we’re going to have a really great victory there.”

Trump won Michigan narrowly in 2016, the first Republican to do it since the late 1980s. This time around, Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden had an 11-point lead over Trump in an EPIC-MRA poll released Friday.

But the Nov. 3 election is still more than 80 days away — a political eternity. In a volatile election cycle, what issues and conditions drive the electorate is difficult to tell.