Trump to hold second Michigan rally in a week Friday

Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg, Pa, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a rally in Oakland County’s Waterford Township on Friday.

The rally is slated to start at 1 p.m. at the Oakland County International Airport. The doors open at 10 a.m.

This will be the president’s second rally in Michigan this week, after holding one in Lansing on Tuesday.

In addition to the Michigan visit, the president will also stop in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Vice President Mike Pence also plans to stop in Michigan this week, when he delivers remarks in Flint Wednesday afternoon. He also held a rally in Waterford Township this month.

Trump’s son, Eric, will be speaking at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hope Sports Complex in Lansing and 6 p.m. at ResLife Church in Grandville.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Michigan on Saturday, but additional details about that visit have not been released.

Jill Biden, former second lady, will make stops in Lansing and Westland on Thursday.