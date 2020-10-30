Trump to again visit Grand Rapids on eve of election

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump will visit metro Grand Rapids Monday, making a final push to win battleground Michigan before millions go to the polls the following day.

Trump will be at Gerald R. Ford International Airport at 10:30 p.m. Supporters may arrive as early as 7:30 p.m. Online registration is available.

He will make several other campaign stops earlier in the day, visiting Fayetteville, North Carolina in the morning, Scranton, Pennsylvania, in the early afternoon, Traverse City at 5 p.m. and Kenosha, Wisconsin at 7 p.m.

Trump, a Republican, will also visit Oakland County’s Waterford Township Friday and Macomb County’s Washington Township at 11 a.m. Sunday. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will also be in Flint and Detroit Saturday, joined by former President Barack Obama.

In 2016, Grand Rapids was Trump’s last stop on the campaign trail. He had an evening event scheduled at DeVos Place but didn’t take the stage until after midnight on Election Day, declaring, “The election is now.”

His then-opponent former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also in West Michigan on the day before the 2016 election.

Trump eked out a narrow victory over Clinton in Michigan, making him the first Republican to do so in decades. Recent polls show Biden is holding on to a lead this time around, but the numbers are close.

With 16 electoral votes up for grabs, Michigan is considered a key win in the path to the White House.