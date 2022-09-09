GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After the Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District seat withdrew from a debate, News 8 will instead host a live one-on-one interview with the Democratic candidate.

The special episode of “To The Point” with Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten will air live at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will also stream live on woodtv.com. Political reporter Rick Albin will ask Scholten about the most pressing issues facing West Michigan, including some questions submitted by viewers.

Republican John Gibbs and Scholten had agreed to participate in a debate hosted by News 8 on Sept. 13, but Gibbs this week said that date was not viable. The two campaigns could not agree to a new date.

News 8 is offering Gibbs a half-hour on “To The Point” to echo Scholten’s but no date has yet been set.

Michigan’s newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District includes metro Grand Rapids and a swath of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties. It is considered a national political bellwether.

Gibbs, a former Trump administration employee who has been endorsed by the former president, beat incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in the Republican primary in August. Scholten, a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney, was unopposed in the primary. She was previously defeated by Meijer when running for the seat in in 2020.