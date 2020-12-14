Threats prompt MI Capitol closure ahead of electoral vote

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Capitol will be closed to the public and staff Monday due to “credible threats” being made as the Electoral College was expected to meet and confirm Joe Biden’s win in the state.

Michigan representatives said instead, they’ll be working remotely.

“The meeting of the Electoral College should be a celebration of our democracy, but instead has now become a target for threats, intimidation and violence,” said House Democratic Leader-elect Donna Lasinski in a written statement.

“It is a sad fact that the shameful actions by certain Republicans to smear our democratic institutions and deny the clear will of the voters has undeniably created this dangerous, hostile atmosphere,” she continued.

State Rep. Darrin Camilleri, a Democrat who represents Gibraltar, Grosse Ile, Huron, Trenton, Woodhaven and Brownstown, also made a statement via Twitter:

Due to safety concerns for tomorrow’s Electoral College vote, the entire legislature is closed and will be working remotely.



I’m thankful for the courage of our electors who will be exercising their democratic duty and selecting our next President. — Darrin Camilleri (@darrincamilleri) December 13, 2020

At this time, it’s unclear what the credible treats are and if the Capitol will be closed past Monday. More information will be provided as we learn more.