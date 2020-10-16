Thousands expected in Norton Shores for President Trump campaign rally

The parking lot of the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on Oct. 16, 2020.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Once President Trump touches down at Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on Saturday, he will become only the fourth sitting president to visit the area.

And the airport is expecting upwards of 10,000 people to turn out for the campaign rally.

“Whether that’s the person you’re voting for or not, the idea that they’re coming here, it’s unique and it’s historical,” said Norton Shores Mayor Gary Nelund.

The airport has about 250 parking spaces to spare. With that in mind, President Trump’s sudden visit is expected to create serious traffic backups in the area.

“It’s going to be a logistical nightmare,” said Nelund, who says he is unsure why Muskegon County was chosen as a campaign stop.

About 1,500 additional spaces with shuttle services are being offered at the nearby Lakes Mall. And there will be parking made available at Western Michigan Christian High School, as well as the Pointes shopping center.

Extra parking for the Trump campaign rally will be located at The Lakes Mall. (Oct. 16, 2020)

Regardless of the challenge of hosting the president, Mayor Nelund says it’s still an honor.

“I mean, you have to respect the office,” Nelund said. “Maybe not the officeholder, for some people. We’ve gotten some negative comments, but I think it puts us on the map.”

Extra parking for the Trump campaign rally will be located at nearby Western Michigan Christian High School. (Oct. 16, 2020)

Nelund’s hope is that the event will act as an economic draw, but says it’s unlikely to outweigh the financial losses that accompany a presidential visit.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, it will end up costing the city,” Nelund said. “We’ll end up paying all this overtime and different things. When George Bush was here, it was somewhere between $7,000 to $10,000 it cost the city. And now, with inflation, I can imagine we’re $15,000 to $20,000 it’ll cost us. But I don’t think we had a choice. We couldn’t say no.”

Those are losses Nelund doesn’t ever expect to make up.

Norton Shores has roughly 30 police officers but needs about 100 to properly host the rally, meaning resources are being taken from nearby cities and departments, with mandatory overtime.

“Everybody’s helping and doing what they can,” Nelund said. “It’s been thrown together. Our chief sent me a text earlier today and he said, ‘Thirty more hours and I can go to sleep.'”

The gates open at Muskegon County Airport at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with the president scheduled to start speaking at 5 p.m.

