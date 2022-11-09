GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The large number of absentee ballots will slow the count, so the count may not be finished statewide until late Wednesday night.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office was anticipating more than 4 million total votes, about half of those absentee. Early counts showed more than 1.8 million absentee ballots had been submitted. More than 2 million were requested.

In November 2020, a record 5.5 million people voted in Michigan, 3.5 million of those absentee.

New state rules passed in September allowed for two days of pre-processing for absentee ballots, though of course the count could not begin until 7 a.m. Election Day. Some jurisdictions took advantage of the extra time, but not all — they may not have been able to organize staff or they may simply be too small for pre-processing to be necessary.

On Tuesday, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said Kent County could get the count done sometime Wednesday morning.

As of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, 54.04% of Kent County’s precincts had fully reported their unofficial results, according to the election summary report from the clerk’s office.

In Ottawa County, shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, all of the 117 precincts reported their unofficial results.

“THANKS to the @OttawaElections team, and to all of our amazing election workers and local clerks who make our democratic process possible,” Ottawa county Clerk Justin Roebuck said in a tweet Wednesday morning.