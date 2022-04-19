GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The field in the Republican primary race for Michigan governor is set and it will feature one of the largest lineup of candidates the GOP has ever seen.

The big roster of candidates eclipses the 2010 field, which saw five contenders for the GOP nomination. This year, there are 10 Republicans vying for their party’s nod.

The candidates include:

Donna Brandenburg is from Byron Center. Her website describes her as an entrepreneur and multiple business owner.

Michael Brown is the captain of the Southwest Division of the Michigan State Police. He lives in Stevensville.

James Craig lives in Detroit and also has a law enforcement background as chief of police in Detroit and elsewhere across the county.

Ryan Kelly a real estate broker from Allendale.

Michael Jay Markey Jr. from Grand Haven is a financial advisor.

Ralph Rebandt is the pastor of Oakland Hills Community Church in Farmington Hills.

Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Hills is a businessman who owned a number of auto dealerships on the east side of the state.

Garrett Soldano from Mattawan is chiropractor and small businesses owner.

Tudor Dixon from Muskegon County is a former business owner and broadcaster.

Perry Johnson is a businessman who owns a number of companies, many of which involve quality control and is from Bloomfield Hills.

The 2006 field included a former congressman, state attorney general and one current and one former state senator. In the crowded field this year, only Brown has been elected to office previously. He served on the Berrien County Board of Commissioners. In 2006, the only candidate without elected experience won the primary and the general election: Rick Snyder.

There are at least two “self-funders” in the race: Rinke and Johnson have already poured millions of their own money into their campaigns. Others will have to fight for fundraising dollars and name recognition if they hope to get the chance to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall. The Democratic governor does not face a primary challenger.

The primary is Aug. 2. The general election is Nov. 8.