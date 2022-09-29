A combination photo of GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, left (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8), and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, right.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will take your questions when they meet for a debate hosted by News 8.

The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 13. It will air on WOOD TV8 and stream on woodtv.com.

Political reporter Rick Albin will moderate, asking the candidates about the most important issues in Michigan — including questions from viewers.

Submit your questions here:

Whitmer is the Democratic incumbent and Dixon the Republican challenger.

The general election is Nov. 8.