Submit your questions for the 3rd Congressional District debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s your chance to speak directly to the candidates who want to represent West Michigan in the U.S. Congress about the issues most important to you.

3rd Congressional District candidates Peter Meijer, a Republican, and Hillary Scholten, a Democrat, will debate Oct. 1 at WOOD TV8’s studio in Grand Rapids.

Some of the questions moderator Rick Albin will present to the candidates will be from West Michigan residents about how the candidates will work to address local issues that affect their constituents every day.

Fill out the form to submit your question:

Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District includes the counties of Kent, Ionia, Barry and Calhoun, as well as a portion of Montcalm County. Representatives to the U.S. Congress are elected for two-year terms. Rep. Justin Amash, an independent who has held the seat for years, is not seeking re-election.

You can tune in to the debate at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 on WOOD TV8 or stream it live on woodtv.com. It will also stream on wlns.com, the website of WOOD’s sister station, WLNS-TV in Lansing.

Online:

Hillary Scholten’s campaign website: hillaryscholten.com

Peter Meijer’s campaign website: votemeijer.com