State rep.: Giuliani’s voter fraud claims ‘just insane’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, said the allegations of voter fraud put forth by President Donald Trump’s legal team don’t add up.

Rudy Giuliani, the attorney leading Trump’s legal challenge against the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, addressed the Michigan House Oversight Committee Wednesday evening, saying the election was stolen from Trump. He brought election workers who repeated unsubstantiated claims of fraud at the absentee counting board in Detroit.

“(Giuliani) seems to have a basic problem with math. I don’t know how else to put it,” LaGrand, a member of the Oversight Committee, told News 8 Thursday. “His opening statement, he said, ‘There were 700,000 fraudulent votes cast in Detroit.’ Well, that’s just insane. I don’t know what else to say. There were 250,000 votes tabulated in Detroit. Unless he’s saying that secretly, they recorded 450,000 and then lost them, on top of the 250,000 we know about. And the 250,000 we know about is entirely consistent with the numbers we got out of 2016, and it’s consistent with about a 50% turnout in a city with a 500,000 registered voter number, which is consistent with a population size of a city like Detroit.”

“I don’t doubt that there are moments of ugliness. I also don’t doubt that there are human errors that are committed, just like my bank teller doesn’t always count my money properly, and I don’t always count my money properly, and I don’t always balance my checkbook properly,” LaGrand continued. “But it doesn’t add up.”

All along, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, has urged anyone with legitimate evidence of election fraud to make her office aware so it can investigate. And though people have put forth all sorts of allegations during two legislative committee hearings this week, none have filed a formal complaint with Nessel’s office.

Last night, America watched in horror as @MI_Republicans used tax dollars to sponsor an event wherein @RepMattHall called witnesses “brave” and “courageous” for calling Detroit “one of the most corrupt cities in America” and making baseless, debunked attacks on our elections. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 3, 2020

She said if people don’t trust her to investigate, they could go to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office or the U.S. Attorney in southeast Michigan, who is a Trump appointee.

“Any of these law enforcement entities would then do a comprehensive and thorough investigation,” Nessel told News 8 Thursday. “These claims have to be evaluated in that light and that’s why it’s really upsetting me so much because I do think it does great damage to our democracy.”

Most of the concerns raised by those who addressed the committees and by Trump himself have already been explained as normal parts of the counting process or otherwise debunked.

Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan by about 145,000 votes, giving him the state’s 16 electoral votes on his path to a nationwide victory.

House Oversight Committee Chair Matt Hall, R-Marshall, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, did not respond to Thursday requests for comment from News 8.