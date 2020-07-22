State: More absentee ballots already cast than in 2016 primary

UNDATED (WOOD) — The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office says the number of absentee ballots returned for the Aug. 4 presidential primary has already surpassed the total number for the 2016 primary.

In a Wednesday release, the SoS said that with 14 days left to the election, 607,079 ballots had already been returned. Some 1,842,866 ballots were sent to voters.

Fourteen days before the 2016 primary, about 510,800 ballots had been issued and 215,500 sent back. In all, by election day 2016, returned absentee ballots numbered 484,094.

It is worth noting that this year, unlike for elections past, the SoS worked to send out absentee ballot applications to every single one of Michigan’s 7.7 million registered voters. The state is encouraging absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic as it urges people to stay away from large gatherings.

Additionally, this is the first presidential election cycle since Michigan residents approved voting changes to make it easier to cast ballots absentee.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP ERROR

Kalamazoo Township authorities say that 750 absentee voters in its Precinct 7 received incorrect ballots earlier this month. The ballots listed the names of people in the wrong Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners seat race.

Those voters will be getting new ballots. Officials asked voters to destroy the incorrect ones if they still have them. If you already returned the first ballot, vote again on the new ballot and send it back.

“I personally oversaw the reprinting of the replacement ballots and can assure both the candidates and voters in Precinct 7 that the ballots they receive in the mail this week are correct,” Kalamazoo County Clerk Tim Snow said in a Wednesday statement. “I sincerely apologize for the error and pledge to work closely with local clerks in Kalamazoo County to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Questions may be directed to the Kalamazoo Township Clerk’s Office at 269.381.8080.

ABSENTEE VOTING SECURITY

While President Donald Trump has railed against absentee voting, arguing it will lead to fraud and a “rigged” election, experts say that’s simply not true.

“…To my knowledge, there is no evidence in the academic literature to suggest there’s widespread mail fraud ongoing. Some additional research that has just come out, just in the last few weeks, has again confirmed all of the other studies that I’m familiar with and found, which is that it’s a minor issue at best, and that’s probably a bit of a hyperbole,” political scientist and University of Michigan Professor Vincent Hutchings told News 8 earlier this month.

He noted we’re seeing a “very unusual set of circumstances because of the pandemic” and acknowledged the large number of absentee ballots may slow the counting process.

Michigan requires a valid signature on absentee ballot applications to verify them and prevent fraud.

You still have plenty of time to send in your absentee ballot: It must be received by Aug. 4. You can also still request an absentee ballot by going to the state’s website or going to your city clerk’s office.

In-person voting will be available on election day. The SoS is looking for more volunteers to work, especially since polling place workers are often older and therefore at higher risk of developing a serious case of COVID-19. Workers will get personal protection equipment and voters are strongly encouraged, though not required, to wear masks when voting.

