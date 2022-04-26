LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is informing absentee voters that they should hand-deliver their ballots instead of mailing them to get them in on time for election day.

There is only one week left until May 3 elections in many Michigan counties. Any absentee ballots need to be returned by 8 p.m. on election day. As it gets closer to the date, the Secretary of State recommends dropping off your absentee ballot at your local clerk’s office or secure ballot drop box, instead of sending it in the mail, to make sure it is received on time.

Eligible citizens can register to vote as well as apply and turn in an absentee ballot in person at their local clerk’s office with proof of residency through 8 p.m. on May 2.

Voters who are already registered can request an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on May 2, as well as vote in person at their polling place on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The weekend before every election, clerk’s offices are required to be open for eight hours. Voters can contact their local clerk for the hours of operation that weekend.

For local clerk’s office locations, ballot drop boxes, weekend operating hours, sample ballots and list of races and questions, visit Michigan.gov.