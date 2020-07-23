Spokesman: Trump campaign again eyeing Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The race to the White House continues despite presidential campaigns having to find new ways to get in front of voters due to the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Hogan Gidley, campaign press secretary of President Donald Trump’s campaign, talked with News 8 about how the campaign is planning to compete in all states, including Michigan.

“Almost immediately upon entering the White House, the campaign apparatus was built, constructed to run a national system, a national organization,” he said. “And so there are teams of people across this country, most assuredly in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania — the three states that so many on the left like to talk about because typically Democrats carry those states. But we have a unique candidate who made unique promises and kept those promises.”

Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, the first time a Republican presidential candidate had carried the state since 1988. Republicans and Democrats expect the state will be vital in the Electoral College count again this year.

Earlier this week, News 8 political reporter Rick Albin had a long-distance discussion with former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, about the importance of Michigan in November.