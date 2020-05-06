SOS: MI sees record-breaking May election voter turnout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan saw a record-breaking voter turnout for Tuesday’s election, according to the state.

About 25% of eligible voters participated in the election. On average, the state says voter turnout is around 12% for the May election.

The previous record was set in 2015 with a 23% turnout when a gas tax increase proposal was on the ballot across the state.

The state says 50 elections were held within 33 counties and 200 manicipalities.

“It was a very inspiring day,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “And it went even better than expected. Our local election officials deserve tremendous credit for their ability to administer a safe, successful election under unprecedented circumstances.”

About 99% of those who voted turned in absentee ballots.

Preliminary data shows that out of the over $180,000 people who voted, 1,775 ballots were cast in person, which averages to about one vote per hour at some location.

The state says clerks were provided all of the personal protection equipment that was requested to ensure that workers could safely carry out the election.

“We have the tools we need to carry out elections that are safe, accurate and secure and yesterday we saw those tools in action,” Benson said. “Now we’re going to take the data and the lessons learned from this process and use it to determine the best and safest way to proceed in the August and November elections.”

Registered voters have the right to vote by mail and can apply on the state’s website.