Some GR polling locations change ahead of election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say there will be a few changes to polling locations for the upcoming Aug. 4 primary election.
Those changes include:
- Precinct 20 — St. Paul’s Anglican Catholic Church (formerly Covenant Living) at 2560 Lake Michigan Drive NW.
- Precinct 21 — Highland Hills Baptist Church (Westview church on Leonard Street is under construction – temporary change) at 1415 Northrup Ave. NW.
- Precinct 23 — Unity Church of Grand Rapids (formerly West Catholic High School – permanent change) at 1711 Walker Ave. NW.
- Precinct 36 — Yankee Clipper Library (formerly Pilgrim Manor – temporary change) at 2025 Leonard St. NE.
- Precinct 61 — Calvin Christian Reformed Church (formerly Clark Retirement Home – temporary change) at 700 Ethel Ave. SE.
Officials noted all 76 Grand Rapids voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must either vote for candidates in the Democratic column or the Republican column.
To ensure safety, the City Clerk’s Office will provide all poll workers with face shields, masks and disposable gloves. Officials will also regularly disinfect frequent touchpoints and mark the ground with stickers to ensure voters can follow social distancing protocols.
Officials say hand sanitizer will be offered to voters when entering and exiting the polling place.
Tuesday, the Secretary of State office said more than 900,000 absentee ballots have been returned. The state says more than 1.9 million have been issued so far. That’s close to the 2.2 million turnout for the 2018 primary, the highest primary turnout on record.
People can check their voter registration, view a sample ballot, find their polling place and check their absentee ballot status online.