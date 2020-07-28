Some GR polling locations change ahead of election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say there will be a few changes to polling locations for the upcoming Aug. 4 primary election.

Those changes include:

Related Content State: More absentee ballots already cast than in 2016 primary Video

Officials noted all 76 Grand Rapids voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must either vote for candidates in the Democratic column or the Republican column.

To ensure safety, the City Clerk’s Office will provide all poll workers with face shields, masks and disposable gloves. Officials will also regularly disinfect frequent touchpoints and mark the ground with stickers to ensure voters can follow social distancing protocols.

Officials say hand sanitizer will be offered to voters when entering and exiting the polling place.

Tuesday, the Secretary of State office said more than 900,000 absentee ballots have been returned. The state says more than 1.9 million have been issued so far. That’s close to the 2.2 million turnout for the 2018 primary, the highest primary turnout on record.

People can check their voter registration, view a sample ballot, find their polling place and check their absentee ballot status online.