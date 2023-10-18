GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Hill Harper spent the day in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

He wrapped up the day by attending the Hispanic Gala. There, he spoke with News 8 about his background and experiences and what he sees as some of the major issues that need to be addressed. He also talked about how he decided to run for the U.S. Senate.

“I’ve always wanted to have positive impact, no matter what I’m doing,” he said. “And over the course of that journey, it’s taken on a more political focus because we see that our politics are broken. And so if you actually want to have a positive impact on communities right now, you have to look at it through a political lens because so many folks are weaponizing so many things in a negative way politically.”

Harper, an actor known for roles on “CSI:NY” and “The Good Doctor,” is running in the Democratic primary along with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of mid-Michigan and others.

The Senate seat will be vacated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow after 24 years at the end of her sixth term next year.