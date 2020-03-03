Sen. Warren to speak in Detroit as polls close

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., emerges from the booth with her ballot as she votes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be speaking in Detroit Tuesday night.

Warren will be speaking as the polls close on Super Tuesday, one of the biggest days of the primary election season. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to do well. Warren hopes to win her state of Massachusetts.

The Michigan presidential primary is next Tuesday, March 10.

News 8 will be providing coverage of Warren’s speech. You can watch her speak live on woodtv.com around 7:15 p.m.