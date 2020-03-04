Sen. Sanders to hold rally in Grand Rapids Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will be holding a campaign rally in Grand Rapids Sunday.

The rally for the Democratic presidential candidate will be held at Calder Plaza. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event is scheduled to start 12:30 p.m.

The Michigan primary is Tuesday, March 10.

Michigan will be a battleground state this November. Republican President Donald Trump won it narrowly in 2016. Democrats want the state this time, hoping it will clear their path to the White House.

