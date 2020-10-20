Secretary of State Benson to hold press conference on election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will hold a virtual press conference this morning to provide an update on the upcoming election.

The 10:30 a.m. briefing will stream live on woodtv.com.

She is expected to release the latest figures on absentee ballots, including how many have been requested and how many are already back to local clerks. At last check, more than 1 million absentee ballots had already been returned; Benson has previously indicated she expects to see more than 2 million, which would far surpass the state’s record of 1.6 million set in August.

Benson may also discuss guidance she provided last week that open carry of guns would not be allowed at polling places on Nov. 3, which quickly got pushback from West Michigan clerks questioning whether she had the authority to issue such a rule.

At 2 p.m., State Elections Director Jonathan Brater will testify before a joint hearing of the Michigan Senate committees on elections and oversight. That hearing will stream live on the state’s website.