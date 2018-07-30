Schuette touts lead in polls before primary Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette speaks during a campaign stop in West Michigan on July 30, 2018. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With only about a week before the primary election, candidates are swarming the state to drum up last-minute support.

The race for governor will be one of the key races and virtually all of the candidates will be in West Michigan this week — some more than once.

In Grand Rapids Monday, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette reminded voters more than once that he is leading the race and said that's why Democrats and Republicans have made him the target of criticism in the final weeks of the campaign.

There's an obvious rift between Schuette's camp and that of primary candidate Lt. Gov. Brian Calley. Calley has the support of current Gov. Rick Snyder, who's being term-limited out of office.

Schuette enjoyed an 18-point lead in recent poll. If he wins the primary, he will have to find a way pull in Republicans who aren't with him now.

"I'm certain that we'll have a united party. And primaries are spirited, that's what happens," Schuette said when asked about the situation. "The Democrats have spirited primaries, Republicans have spirited primaries. But this is how we go forward."

He went on to say that Republicans "want to have more jobs, bigger paychecks, cut taxes. And the Democratic candidate, probably (Gretchen) Whitmer or Abdul (El-Sayed), will want to have government-dominated health care, more rules, higher taxes. And then people get to choose."

Another Republican candidate, Dr. Jim Hines, will be in West Michigan Tuesday.

The primary is Aug. 7 and the general election Nov. 6.

