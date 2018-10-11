Schuette tells woman in video: 'I will do anything you want'

A still frame taken from video of Bill Schuette in 1989. [ + - ]

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bill Schuette, the Republican candidate for governor, is responding to a video clip from 1989, saying he regrets telling a woman, "I will do anything you want."

Schuette was a Michigan congressman at that time. The Detroit News says he was speaking to a woman ahead of an interview.

The video shows Schuette being asked to move closer to a lamp. He responds by grinning, adjusting his tie and saying, "I will do anything you want. Some things I may not let you run the camera on."

We obtained this footage of @SchuetteOnDuty, dated from 1989. It seems... interesting. Can anyone give us more information about this video and who the woman is behind the camera? #migov pic.twitter.com/1ErYoodZZV — American Bridge (@American_Bridge) October 11, 2018

The Detroit News says the video was posted online by American Bridge 21st Century, an anti-Republican group. Schuette says his remarks were a "poor attempt to be humorous 30 years ago." He says he regrets them.

Schuette's opponent, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, says anyone seeing the video would have an "uncomfortable look" on their face.

