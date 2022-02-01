Scholten to again face Meijer in 3rd US House District race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Democrat Hillary Scholten will challenge Republican Rep. Peter Meijer for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Meijer defeated Scholten in 2020 to win his first term in Congress.

Scholten announced Tuesday morning she would run against him again. Both candidates are from Grand Rapids.

“I’m a fourth generation West Michigander, and I’m proudly raising my family in Grand Rapids. My family and my faith have instilled in me a deep sense of service,” Scholten said in a statement announcing her campaign. “This call to service is what drew me to become a social worker, and then an attorney in the United States Department of Justice. I’ve worked in our community alongside individuals and businesses facing hard times – from homelesness to a crippling pandemic. And as a mom, raising two school-aged kids during COVID, I have seen firsthand, the devastating impact these past few years have had on our kids, our teachers, and educational systems.”

This time, Meijer and Scholten will run in a recently redrawn 3rd District, its boundaries set by the Michigan Citizens Independent Redistrict Commission. The new district includes Grand Rapids, Grand Haven and Muskegon. Scholten’s campaign said the new boundaries give Democrats a better shot.

Meijer announced he would run for reelection the day the map was approved.

Also in West Michigan, the 4th District could see a Republican primary matchup between U.S. Reps. Fred Upton and Bill Huizenga. The new map drew them into the same district.