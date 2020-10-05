Sanders in Michigan Monday for Biden campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Michigan Monday to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and encourage people to vote.

Sanders, I-Vt., will speak to University of Michigan students in Ann Arbor at 1:30 p.m.

At 4:45 p.m., he’ll head to Macomb County for a car rally to stump for Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

Both events will stream live online. Those attending in person must follow coronavirus mitigation practices including wearing masks.

The general election is Nov. 3, but Michigan is already accepting absentee ballots.

Michigan is again a battleground state in the race to the White House. President Donald Trump won the state narrowly in 2016 — the first Republican to do it in decades — but has been trailing Biden in the polls here this time around. Both candidates have been focusing on the state and have been here within the last month, including Biden making a trip to Grand Rapids last week.