Sam Donaldson: Bloomberg best candidate to beat Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg gives his thumbs-up after speaking during a campaign event at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (James H. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The election season is in full swing with the South Carolina primary on Saturday and Super Tuesday this upcoming week.

After those, the next big primary will be in Michigan on March 10. Campaigns are already hitting Michigan with surrogates of candidates not far behind.

One of those surrogates is Sam Donaldson, former White House correspondent for ABC News. He is supporting former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman, is third in the RealClearPolitics’ polling average, despite not being on a primary ballot so far.

“I looked for someone that I thought would make a good president, that’s a prerequisite,” Donaldson said. “Then I looked at someone I thought would be the best person to beat Donald J. Trump and that’s what got me into this idea that perhaps I do something, retired as a newsman, not active, to actually support a candidate.”

The former reporter known for his tenacity and persistence in shouting questions at presidents said he never thought he would be a surrogate.

“I never thought I’d do this. My friend Brit Hume, who works for Fox (News), in his disapproval, I think said, ‘I never thought I’d see Sam Donaldson endorse a candidate’ and I said ‘well, Brit I never thought I’d see me endorse a candidate either, but I think this election is very important.’ If we don’t get it right this time, I think we suffer a further diminution of the American dream,” he said.

People should expect a barrage of surrogates and candidates in the state.

Candidates Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Tulsi Gabbard are scheduled to be in Michigan next week.