HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Ryan Kelley has announced his running mate in the Michigan gubernatorial race.

The real estate broker from Allendale is one of five people vying to be the Republican candidate for governor. In Holland on Monday, Kelley announced Jamie Swafford as his pick for lieutenant governor.

Kelley said he interviewed a lot of candidates before picking Swafford.

“There was one person that really stood out to me. And that came one day when I was praying, it was just very clear that this person is the one that needs to be my lieutenant governor,” he said during the announcement.

According to the Michigan GOP’s website, Swafford was one of two people elected as ethnic vice-chair in 2021.

Ryan Kelley announces his running mate in Holland on July 12, 2022.

Kelley faces four misdemeanor charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 7. During a WOOD TV8 debate on July 6, he admitted he was in Washington, D.C. on that day. He said his actions were protected under the First Amendment.

The primary election will take place on Aug. 2. The winner will be up against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Nov. 8.