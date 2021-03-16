RNC Chair McDaniel on what to expect from 2022 election in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even though it seems like we just finished an election cycle, candidates and parties are already gearing up for 2022.

Republicans will be angling to win some of the big offices they lost in 2018, like Michigan governor, secretary of state and attorney general. There will also be state House and Senate elections, presumably with new district lines.

When asked how she views the landscape of the state’s election next year, Michigan native and chairman of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel said the effect of coronavirus closures is going to play a role.

“I live in Michigan still, I vote in Michigan, so here’s what I look at: I look at the restaurants that are closed in my neighborhood, the businesses that are shutting down, the small businesses. My kids in public school that are still not in school full time and our roads that still aren’t fixed. We have a governor in Gretchen Whitmer and an attorney general and a secretary of state who have said, ‘We are not going to work with Republicans on anything; we’re not going to listen to your issues; we are going to rule unilaterally along party lines.’ And our state is the worse for it. We are not benefiting from the way Gretchen Whitmer governs, she has done nothing to be conciliatory and work across the aisle,” McDaniel said. “So I think that’s going to play going into ’22 with voters really taking a hard look at, is this the leader we want and has she kept the promises? Because I’ll tell you what … the roads aren’t fixed, but the schools aren’t fixed either and neither are the businesses, so things have gotten dramatically worse under her leadership.”

Hear more from McDaniel and Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barns on this weekend’s episode of “To The Point.”