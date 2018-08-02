Republican gubernatorial candidates prepared for primary Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday’s primary election will narrow down the field of candidates running for governor in Michigan.

A doctor, senator, lieutenant governor and attorney general are all vying for the Republican nomination.

"People want to talk to me about ‘let's cut auto insurance rates because we pay the highest in the nation,’ or people are saying ‘let's roll back the Granholm income tax,’” said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Schuette has made taxes and auto insurance two of the central issues during his campaign. He’s also promised to change education in Michigan, particularly as it pertains to reading.

"Some parents and some families are trapped in schools that are failing and you need to give families more choice, and I'm going to appoint a literacy director as a cabinet level position of responsibility,” he said.

If Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is elected governor, he sees his role as continuing the policies started by Gov. Rick Snyder.

“The message about continuing the comeback, building on the strong foundation bringing Michigan to the next level, that has really resonated,” Calley said.

Calley says that includes continuing to develop talent in Michigan.

“When it comes to state issues, it's about education and workforce development and jobs and economic growth,” he said. “But really, all of these things tie together because today’s talent is the new currency of economic development.”

Dr. Jim Hines is running for office for the first time and he thinks that is an advantage.

“There's a lot of dislike of career politicians and of course I'm not a career politician, I'm not a politician at all so it's easy for me to say that,” Hines said.

He thinks many of the issues facing the state can be better resolved with a fresh approach.

“We need transparency and honesty in government, and frankly I think that's one of the appeals I have because people see me as an outsider, a doctor, someone who was a medical missionary in Africa, they see me as someone who's honest,” he said.

Patrick Colbeck is a two-term state senator who says the system needs a shakeup.

"People are just looking for somebody that's going to speak the truth and they're just looking for somebody that's going to restore respect for our system of government because they're really tired of politics as usual and this spans Republicans, Independents and Democrats,” he said. “What really resonates with a lot of people, what motivates them to go off and spend the summer and winter and spring supporting us has been that I'm not afraid to speak truth to power.”

