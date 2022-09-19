GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon says that it elected, she would focus on making sure Michigan students are meeting reading goals.

“All of the kids should be at the appropriate reading level and it shouldn’t be too much to ask,” Dixon told News 8. “So our focus is going to be on reading level. That’ll be probably first and foremost where we are zoning in on education.”

She also said parents should have “education freedom” to move their students to a school that fits them, referencing a model in Florida that put more emphasis on private and charter schools.

“So if parents feel that that school is not performing for their child or that their child isn’t performing well in that school, they should have the option to go someplace else,” she said. “And I think that once we have those children in the appropriate schools, we will see our kids, our students across the state, thrive.”

She said she agrees with former President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s longstanding support of charter and private schools and efforts to direct additional state dollars their way.

“The goal is not go after one style (of schools). It’s to make sure that every child can achieve an education through whatever style is best for them,” Dixon said. “We want to make sure that we are leaving no wrong path for any child in education.”

Dixon has been rolling out the priorities she would pursue if elected. Last week in Grand Rapids and Pontiac, she talked about law enforcement and justice for crime victims. In Alto on Monday, she talked about her support for agriculture.

Join “To The Point” Sunday at 10 a.m. for more about Dixon’s platform.