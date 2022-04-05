GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Democrats plan to ask the national party to make Michigan, instead of Iowa, the first primary in 2024, the Washington Post reports.

There has been a recent push to replace Iowa as the first state to have a primary, because it has an oversized impact on presidential elections even though it doesn’t represent the country as a whole.

The Washington Post reports Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said Michigan does represent the country as a whole. She said state Democrats are planning on putting a bid in later this spring when the application process opens.

Both the governor and the state Legislature would have to agree in order to make the change.